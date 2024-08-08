WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $86.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 172,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 477,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

