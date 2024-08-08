Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

GRBK stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

