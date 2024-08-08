Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

V.F. stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $30,527,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

