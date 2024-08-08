Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX):

8/7/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $143.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $216.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/27/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/19/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/12/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NBIX stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,068 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,761 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

