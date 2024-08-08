Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.
Westlake Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:WLK opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. Westlake has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Westlake
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.