Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:WLK opened at $143.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.73. Westlake has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

