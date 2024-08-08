William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THS. Mizuho assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

