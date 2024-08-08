William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Talkspace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ TALK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 478,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.