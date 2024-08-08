William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

