William Blair Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.96.

Airbnb Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.