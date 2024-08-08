WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.39, but opened at $16.60. WK Kellogg shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 62,808 shares trading hands.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Report on KLG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 64.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 873,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 341,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.