Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,583 shares.The stock last traded at $31.41 and had previously closed at $31.90.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

