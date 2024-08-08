Wormhole (W) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

Wormhole (W) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market cap of $508.06 million and approximately $28.99 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19445169 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $29,835,049.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

