WPP plc (LON:WPP) Declares GBX 15 Dividend

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 688 ($8.79) on Thursday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 656 ($8.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 856.80 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 747.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 761.57. The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,896.65, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 998 ($12.75) to GBX 990 ($12.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($11.76).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

