WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of WPP

WPP Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

