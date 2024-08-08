WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
NYSE WPP opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
