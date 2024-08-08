XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

XP Power Price Performance

XPP opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,469.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,284.25. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The firm has a market cap of £314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,937.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

