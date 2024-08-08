XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XP Power
XP Power Price Performance
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.