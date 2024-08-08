Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

