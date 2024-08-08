Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YUM. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

