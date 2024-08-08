Zacks Research Comments on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

LW stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

