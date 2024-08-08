Zacks Research Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

