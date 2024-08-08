Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

