Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.