Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

