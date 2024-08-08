Zillow Group’s (ZG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $42,270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

