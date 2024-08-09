5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$7.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of VNP opened at C$6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.11.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

