AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 5.3 %

ABCL stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $814.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 27,525,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after buying an additional 4,615,887 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

