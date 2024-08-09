ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

