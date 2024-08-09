ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 11.1% on Strong Earnings

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 845,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,508,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $362,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

