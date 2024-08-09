ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 184.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ADC Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

