AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,076.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,060,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 102.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

