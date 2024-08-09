AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 1.5% After Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10. 2,512,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,548,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,414,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 121,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 32.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 59,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

