Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $111.03 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 5681427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

