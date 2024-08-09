Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.94). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,724,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
