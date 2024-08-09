Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 109,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

