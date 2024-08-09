Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Trading Down 2.5%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Alibaba Health Information Technology Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Alibaba Health Information Technology
Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, adult and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Health Information Technology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Health Information Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Health Information Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.