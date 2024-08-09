Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALIT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Alight stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,614 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 20.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 192,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after acquiring an additional 263,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

