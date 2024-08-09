ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 2%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.93. 24,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.93.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
