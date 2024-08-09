ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Up 2%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.93. 24,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,867,000.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

