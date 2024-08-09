AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.