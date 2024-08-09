AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
