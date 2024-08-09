American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Scotiabank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

