Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.50. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 43,382 shares changing hands.
Amtech Systems Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.47.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
