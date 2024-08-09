Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $5.50. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 43,382 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

