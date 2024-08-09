Analysts Set Expectations for J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JJSF opened at $169.78 on Thursday. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.61.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.