Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.10.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $231.89 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 157,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

