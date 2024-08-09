Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.79. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 308,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

