Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Arcosa Stock Up 3.8 %

ACA stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

