Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $836.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

