Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Ascend Wellness Stock Performance
AAWH opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $202.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.74.
Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascend Wellness
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.