Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,420,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,182,572 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,776,944 shares of company stock valued at $90,299,843. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.