ATI (NYSE:ATI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. ATI’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

