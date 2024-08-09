Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $125.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atkore traded as low as $95.64 and last traded at $96.68, with a volume of 1540496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Atkore by 12.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,340,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,733,000 after acquiring an additional 143,121 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 28.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after purchasing an additional 216,997 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

