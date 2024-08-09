Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AESI. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

AESI opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 60,393 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 163,093 shares worth $3,854,460. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,812 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 424,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

