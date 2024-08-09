AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AXS opened at $73.28 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8,717.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,172,000 after buying an additional 1,345,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,845,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,065,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.